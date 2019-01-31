× Biggest bust ever: Border officials seize nearly 254 pounds of fentanyl in Arizona

NOGALES, Ariz. — U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials say they have made their biggest fentanyl bust ever, capturing nearly 254 pounds (114 kilograms) of the deadly synthetic opioid in Arizona.

The Nogales CBP Port Director Michael Humphries said Thursday that the drug was seized Saturday from a tractor-trailer carrying produce from Mexico after it was stopped for inspection at the border crossing.

Agents also seized an additional 2.2 pounds (1 kilogram) of fentanyl pills and a large cache of methamphetamine.

The Mexican man driving the truck was arrested.