Cameron, Wisconsin fire chief shares icy photo after battling blaze in -50°F wind chill

CAMERON, Wis. -- Bitterly cold temperatures Wednesday, Jan. 30 did not stop firefighters from doing their job in Cameron, Wisconsin -- just east of the city of Barron.

Cameron Fire Chief Mitch Hansen shared a photo, showing his beard transformed into a giant icicle after he fought a fire in -50°F wind chills.

One of Hansen's firefighters told CNN the fire gutted a home, but everyone inside was able to get out safely.

So what's it like fighting a fire when temperatures and wind chills are so low?

The firefighter said you're essentially frozen stiff on the outside, but warm on the inside.