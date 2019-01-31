Monitor closings, cancellations & delays in SE Wisconsin
Wind chill advisory for all of southeast Wisconsin until 6 p.m. Thursday

Cameron, Wisconsin fire chief shares icy photo after battling blaze in -50°F wind chill

Posted 2:28 pm, January 31, 2019, by , Updated at 02:50PM, January 31, 2019

CAMERON, Wis. -- Bitterly cold temperatures Wednesday, Jan. 30 did not stop firefighters from doing their job in Cameron, Wisconsin -- just east of the city of Barron.

Cameron Fire Chief Mitch Hansen shared a photo, showing his beard transformed into a giant icicle after he fought a fire in -50°F wind chills.

One of Hansen's firefighters told CNN the fire gutted a home, but everyone inside was able to get out safely.

So what's it like fighting a fire when temperatures and wind chills are so low?

The firefighter said you're essentially frozen stiff on the outside, but warm on the inside.