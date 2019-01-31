‘Cold calls:’ Weather keeps 911 dispatchers busy; nearly 200 disabled vehicles

MILWAUKEE — 911 dispatchers work around the clock, no matter the temperature. FOX6 News on Thursday, Jan. 31 checked in with those at the Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management, working hard to keep people safe in the extreme cold.

We learned the dispatchers helped deputies respond to nearly 200 disabled vehicles on Milwaukee County freeways and county roadways on Wednesday, Jan. 30 alone — more than double the responses from a week prior.

“Just because the sun is out doesn’t mean that the roads aren’t slippery — doesn’t mean black ice isn’t out there, and doesn’t mean you’re going to be able to travel at normal speeds,” said Kevin Shermach, Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management.

Deputies also responded to 28 crashes in 24 hours.

“With this weather, vehicles are harder to start. They stall more, so that’s really increasing our disabled numbers. Disables are usually about, if they’re not in traffic, a priority three, but with the severity of this weather, if they have no heat, that moves up to a priority one,” said Tekla Williams, lead dispatcher.

