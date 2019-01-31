Dodge County sheriff searching for Connie Smiley, Huber inmate who didn’t return to jail

DODGE COUNTY — The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Connie Smiley, a Dodge County Jail inmate who didn’t return to the facility after a pre-approved appointment in Juneau, on Wednesday, Jan. 30.

Officials say 36-year-old Smiley has an active arrest warrant through Dodge County. Her last known address is on Maple Ridge Road in Oconomowoc.

Authorities say Smiley was last seen at a duplex on North Fairfield Avenue in Juneau the same day of her appointment. She may be with a person with a black, “lifted” truck.

Smiley is serving a 160-day Huber sentence at the Dodge County Jail.

Anyone with information on Smiley’s whereabouts is asked to contact the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office at 920-386-3726, or reach out to a local law enforcement agency.