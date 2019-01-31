× Fire causes substantial damage to home in Town of Salem, residence unoccupied

TOWN OF SALEM — Firefighters battled a house fire in the Town of Salem early Thursday, Jan. 31.

The firefighters were dispatched to a home on 109th St. around 2:15 a.m. When deputies first arrived on the scene, they found an active fire with a nearly fully engulfed residence. They were able to determine that the house was unoccupied.

Fire personnel from the Town of Randall, Town of Wheatland, Village of Pleasant Prairie, Village of Somers, Village of Bristol, Kansasville Fire & Rescue, and Newport Township, IL responded to the scene.

The fire caused substantial damage to the home. An estimate of the damage is not available at this time.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined.