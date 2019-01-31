Friends remember Carlie Beaudin ‘for her smile and the happiness she brought into the room’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Family and friends will soon say goodbye to a nurse practitioner killed at a Froedtert Hospital parking structure. The suspect is in custody -- and a criminal investigation is in its infancy. But friends of Carlie Beaudin are doing anything they can to make sure she is not forgotten.

A few photos can take you back to a high school dance, a joyous wedding and a happy reunion. They are moments most would gladly relive again.

"I wish people could remember her for her smile and the happiness she brought into the room -- not this horrible tragedy," said Cathryn White, a friend who fondly remembers Carlie Beaudin. "We saw each other over Christmas break."

Beaudin was the victim of a brutal attack inside a Froedtert Hospital parking structure last Friday. her life was cut short at the age of 33. She is described as a respected nurse practitioner, a caring wife and a great friend.

"Carlie and I were actually getting ready to be bridesmaids at our friend's wedding," White said.

Beaudin is being remembered as a gifted singer. Her friends say animals were very close to her heart.

"If she saw a stray or any animal, she would always go out of her way to help them," White said.

White said the Beaudin family dog is feeling the loss.

"It's been really hard on him with her being gone. The first few days were just Baloo looking at the door and wondering where this person was?" White said.

As family and friends prepare for Beaudin's funeral, a few classmates from Divine Savior Holy Angels High School put together something to celebrate Carlie's love for animals -- a fundraiser in her memory for the Wisconsin Humane Society. In two days, more than $13,000 has been raised for the cause.

"I know she would be shocked and thrilled," White said.

"I think it's just a testament on how many people loved Carlie." It shows the impact Beaudin had not just with her family and friends, but in her community.

CLICK HERE to learn more about the Wisconsin Humane Society memorial fund for Carlie Beaudin.