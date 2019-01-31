‘Get the job done:’ No rest for plow drivers, city workers during dangerous cold

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST BEND -- Public works employees are among the many essential personnel having to brave the cold to keep us safe. While some crews have had to respond to odd jobs outside on Thursday, Jan. 31 much of the work was focused on vehicle maintenance inside.

"We don't close. Cold, rain, sun, we stay open. We've got to operate," said Doug Neumann, West Bend Public Works Department director.

Due to the extreme cold, Doug Neumann with the West Bend Public Works Department is keeping most of his employees and equipment away from the elements.

"Normally after a storm like this, we'd be outside for several days hauling snow," Neaumann said.

Instead, they're focused on behind-the-scenes maintenance.

"We do a lot of greasing, we had some lights repaired, some hydraulic hoses," said Neumann.

However, some outdoor jobs can't wait. From the routine to the unexpected, David Seyferd - the department's electrician -- was called to repair a burnt out red traffic light. Mother Nature didn't make it easy.

"I went out early this morning to do it and my hydraulics froze on my truck," said Seyferd. "Couldn't do it this morning because I didn't want to get trapped up there."

For his second attempt in the afternoon, Seyferd brought backup.

"My partner used the controls in the bottom to get me up there, to get the job done," Seyferd said.

Next, the two-man crew was sent to board up a condemned home. Although that work didn't depend on heavy machinery.

Their strategy, balancing exposure to the cold with frequent breaks from it.

"When we get cold, we've go to sit in the truck a little bit and warm up," Seyferd said.

Friday, Feb. 1 West Bend crews will be outside as the temperatures begin to warm up. They'll be removing piled up snow from the busy parts of hte city and dumping in more open spaces.