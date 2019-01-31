Go inside Wisconsin Knitwear — where they use hundreds of old machines

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Speaking of taking a step back in time -- that's what it's like when people go inside Wisconsin Knitwear. Steve Arenzon joins Real Milwaukee from the Milwaukee company -- where they use no computers -- rather hundreds of old machines.

About Wisconsin Knitwear (website)

Your name is knitted and woven directly into the material with any choice of with any choice of yarn colors

All the pictures on the web site are just a few examples of what can be done!

We are a family owned business known throughout the textile industry as having exceptionally high quality knitwear, excellent knitting and prompt on-time delivery.

All of our knitwear is Proudly 100% Made in the USA and sold worldwide. Our Registered Number is RN 93084.

We are a Certified Hispanic Minority Owned and Operated Company. This important certification allows our manufacturing firm to play a critical role in a company’s diversity supplier initiative.

Thank you for visiting Wisconsin Knitwear! We look forward to being at your service!