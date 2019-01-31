Go Red for Women is designed ‘to increase women’s heart health awareness’

MILWAUKEE -- Go red for women's heart health. Kim Christenson joins FOX6 WakeUp to talk about the importance of the Go Red campaign.
About Go Red For Women (website)
The American Heart Association’s signature women’s initiative, Go Red for Women, is a comprehensive platform designed to increase women’s heart health awareness and serve as a catalyst for change to improve the lives of women globally.
It’s no longer just about wearing red; it’s no longer just about sharing heart health facts. It’s about all women making a commitment to stand together with Go Red and taking charge of their own heart health as well as the health of those they can’t bear to live without. Making a commitment to your health isn’t something you have to do alone either, so grab a friend or a family member and make a Go Red Healthy Behavior Commitment today.