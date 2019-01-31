‘I enjoy the looks I get:’ Truck driver braves the bitter cold — in shorts!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OAK CREEK -- The dangerous cold had many bundling up and hunkering down, but truck drivers still had to do their jobs. FOX6 News caught up with one on Thursday, Jan. 31 who was wearing shorts!

When it's cold and there's snow on the road, truck drivers have to be extra vigilant.

"We've seen dozens of traffic accidents. People spin out right in front of us. People trying to cut right in front of a truck driver -- that's dangerous," said Peter Grosman.

At Love's Travel Stop in Oak Creek, Ryan Gray was causing other truck drivers to do double takes. That's because he was wearing shorts, with temperatures in the single digits below zero, and wind chills of -15 to -30. A wind chill warning expired at noon Thursday, but a wind chill advisory was issued until 6 p.m.

"I rather enjoy the looks I get when people are like, 'what's wrong with you!?' It's not so bad. It really isn't," said Gray. "No matter what, since 8 a.m. this morning, it's smooth sailing, especially for me in shorts. I was born in North Carolina, but I spent a lot of time in northern climates. It does get pretty brutal."

Despite being in shorts, Gray said he does take precautions when it comes to the bitter cold.

"It's a matter of more blankets than usual, and toughing it out -- realizing it's a test of endurance," said Gray.

"Some of these trucks you might see have cardboard put up in front of the grills to prevent them from freezing up. Some of the trucks actually won't drive faster because of the freezing," said Grosman.

Gray said he has spent time in Canada, where the bitter cold is more common.

"This is terrible. It's pretty bad, but there's worse. It can be a lot worse," said Gray.

There was good news on the horizon Thursday. The FOX6 Weather Experts said We then warm up close to 50 by the end of the weekend!

CLICK HERE for the latest FOX6 Forecast.