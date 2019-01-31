‘Helping people:’ Milwaukee Co. Office of Emergency Management working hard to keep you safe

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- While some businesses are shortening their hours due to the frigid temperatures -- the Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management must be up and running.

"Our mission at the Office of Emergency Management is helping people in extraordinary times. We're always here for you," said Kevin Shermach, Office of Emergency Management.

Milwaukee County Fleet Management and Highway Maintenance staff will be on call to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) through the duration of this weather emergency. MCSO will continue to patrol freeways and county roads.

Milwaukee County Transit System buses are expected to be running, though weather-related delays are possible. Riders are encouraged to check ridemcts.com for the latest information.

While many businesses shortened their hours because of the frigid temps, 911 Dispatch NEVER takes the day off. Tune into @fox6wakeup as we chat with @ReadyMKE dispatchers! pic.twitter.com/cwqQ8HT8Ar — Kasey Chronis (@KaseyChronisTV) January 31, 2019

The Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management offers the following tips if you do head out: