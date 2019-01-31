‘Helping people:’ Milwaukee Co. Office of Emergency Management working hard to keep you safe

MILWAUKEE -- While some businesses are shortening their hours due to the frigid temperatures -- the Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management must be up and running.
"Our mission at the Office of Emergency Management is helping people in extraordinary times. We're always here for you," said Kevin Shermach, Office of Emergency Management.
Milwaukee County Fleet Management and Highway Maintenance staff will be on call to the Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) through the duration of this weather emergency. MCSO will continue to patrol freeways and county roads.
Milwaukee County Transit System buses are expected to be running, though weather-related delays are possible. Riders are encouraged to check ridemcts.com for the latest information.
The Milwaukee County Office of Emergency Management offers the following tips if you do head out:
- Stay off roads if at all possible. If your car slides off the road or you are trapped in your car, stay inside and wait for help.
- Limit your time outside. If you need to go outside, wear layers of warm clothing.
- Avoid carbon monoxide poisoning. Never heat your home with a gas stovetop or oven.
- Reduce the risk of a heart attack. Avoid overexertion when shoveling snow.
- Check on neighbors. Older adults and young children are more at risk in extreme cold.
- Recognize frostbite: Loss of feeling and color around the face, fingers and toes; white or grayish-yellow skin, firm or waxy skin. Respond: Go to a warm room, soak in warm water or use body heat to warm. Never use a heating pad.
- Recognize hypothermia: Shivering, exhaustion, confusion, fumbling hands, memory loss, slurred speech or drowsiness. Respond: Go to a warm room, warm the center of the body first (chest, neck, head and groin), and keep dry and wrapped up in warm blankets, including the head and neck. Call 911 for a body temperature at or below 95°F.