× Milwaukee DPW: Garbage, recycling pickup to resume Friday, Feb. 1

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Department of Public Works (DPW) announced on Thursday, Jan. 31 that garbage/recycling pickup will resume Friday, Feb. 1 and continue Saturday, Feb. 2.

Sanitation resources deployed for snow operations followed by dangerously cold temperatures caused collection services to be suspended for four days. Sanitation will work extended hours as needed to catch up and service all garbage routes between Feb. 1 and Feb. 6.

To ensure service and minimize risk of worker injury, officials say carts must have a clear path to them and must be free from ice and snow accumulation so crews can access and move the carts. If you have curb collection and your schedule for garbage or recycling shows a collection day within Jan. 28 – Feb. 1, please leave your cart at the curb until it is serviced. No citations will be issued for carts that are left out awaiting scheduled service that has not occurred yet.

Garbage Make Up Schedule

Friday, Feb. 1: households scheduled for Monday, Jan 28 ( BLUE schedule)

schedule) Saturday, Feb. 2: households scheduled for Friday, Feb 1 ( GRAY schedule)

schedule) Monday, Feb. 4: households scheduled for Tuesday, Jan 29 ( PINK schedule)

schedule) Tuesday, Feb. 5: households scheduled for Wednesday, Jan 30 ( YELLOW schedule)

schedule) Wednesday, Feb. 6: households scheduled for Thursday, Jan 31 ( GREEN schedule)

Garbage collection is anticipated to return to the regular published schedules on Friday, Feb. 8 with service to GRAY. To find your schedule, visit Milwaukee.gov/collectionday.

Most recycling routes do not have a set schedule Dec. – Mar. and may take a couple of weeks to catch up.