Milwaukee Health Dept. lifts 'cold emergency,' health alert remains in effect

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Health Department (MHD) has lifted the Cold Emergency as of 1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 31. A Wind Chill Advisory and Cold Weather Heath Alert remains in effect for the City of Milwaukee and surrounding areas.

During extreme cold conditions, the MHD advises citizens to take the following precautions as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to prevent cold weather-related illness:

Be prepared

Wear weather appropriate outdoor clothing to cover exposed skin

In case of power outages due to wind or ice have blankets and warm clothing on hand to keep you warm

Have furnaces checked annually before winter to ensure they are working efficiently and safely

Install carbon monoxide detectors and check batteries regularly

Be Safe

Avoid consuming caffeinated or alcoholic beverages, as these can increase cold weather effects

Avoid traveling when the weather service has issued advisories

Remember to keep flammable materials such as newspapers or clothing away from portable heaters

Be Informed

Check local news and weather reports for cold weather alerts and safety tips

Be aware of symptoms of cold weather-related illness such as shivering, exhaustion, confusion, numbness of extremities

Check on relatives, friends, or neighbors, especially those most susceptible to cold-related illness, which includes the very young, the elderly, and those on certain medications (especially certain medications related to blood pressure, heart disease, and mental health)

The MHD will continue surveillance for cold weather-related illness in the coming days, and work with Milwaukee County partners to address vulnerable population needs during this period. Information on cold weather-related illness will be updated on the MHD website when available.