× Tennesee teen missing for 2 weeks found safe in Wisconsin; adoptive father charged with rape

MONROE COUNTY, Tenn. — A 14-year-old girl, missing for more than two weeks, has been found safe at a home in Wisconsin — according to a report from WATE television in Knoxville, Tennessee. The report says the adoptive father of the teen, Randall Lee Pruitt, was arrested and charged with rape.

Savannah Leigh Pruitt was last seen January 13 at her home in Madisonville, according to a news release. “We are asking for public assistance in finding Savannah Leigh Pruitt,” Monroe County Sheriff Tommy Jones said.

Authorities said Savannah might have traveled to the Corbin, Kentucky, area.

Her cellphone was last known to put out a signal near a Kentucky welcome center along Interstate 75 in Whitley County, near the Tennessee state line.

Savannah is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs 110 pounds. Authorities said there is no known clothing description.

“She was very loving, very bubbly,” the girl’s mom, Christina Pruitt, told CNN affiliate WATE in Knoxville, Tennessee. “A ray of sunshine.”

The family moved to Madisonville from Lawrenceville, Georgia, in late December, WATE reported.

Officials reported Thursday night, Jan. 31 Pruitt was found in Wisconsin.