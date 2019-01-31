MILWAUKEE -- Get decked out in denim! Fashion expert Jordan Dechambre joins Real Milwaukee with the latest trends in jeans. Jordan shows off six hot denim trends for 2019. They include the high-rise flare, high-rise ankle jean, chewed-hem jean, frayed bell bottoms, wide-leg cropped jeans and high-rise skinny jeans. All the jeans Jordan showed are available at the Corners of Brookfield.
The dish on denim: 6 trends for 2019
-
Jordan Dechambre shows how to pull off the newest fall fashion trends
-
Seeking some style inspiration for the new year? Look to the Golden Globes red carpet
-
Update your wardrobe: 5 winter trends to try for less
-
November 15
-
The hottest styles of the season, where you can get them for less
-
-
October 15
-
Milwaukee leaders hold community brainstorming session on 2019 city budget
-
January 7
-
December 13
-
Milwaukee police: 15-year-old boy reported as critical missing found safe
-
-
Brewers don’t offer Schoop contract for next season
-
The tastiest — and healthiest — food trends of 2019 🍜
-
Trends you can expect to see in supermarkets, items likely added to restaurant menus