The dish on denim: 6 trends for 2019

MILWAUKEE -- Get decked out in denim! Fashion expert Jordan Dechambre joins Real Milwaukee with the latest trends in jeans. Jordan shows off six hot denim trends for 2019. They include the high-rise flare, high-rise ankle jean, chewed-hem jean, frayed bell bottoms, wide-leg cropped jeans and high-rise skinny jeans. All the jeans Jordan showed are available at the Corners of Brookfield.