‘They’ve been cooped up:’ Parents seek out indoor activities with school canceled for almost a week

MILWAUKEE -- When it's bitterly cold, kids can't play outside. With Milwaukee Public Schools officials canceling classes on Friday, Jan. 25, Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday (and other districts following suit), by Thursday afternoon, kids and parents were getting stir crazy. After a long week, with snow and cold causing complications, some said they had simply had enough of Old Man Winter.

Like many parents, Melissa Eckmann said her patience ran out, with her 8-year-old son bouncing off the walls at home for a week.

"We were like, 'We have to get him out of the house,'" said Eckmann.

She took him to a place where it's OK to jump around. Becky Cooper, owner of Bounce Milwaukee, said it had been a very busy week, with kids coming it to release some energy.

"(Parents) are definitely worn down. We are all ready for the kids to go back to school," said Cooper.

"It's too cold to be at school!" said Andrew Slota, age 7.

After a long week dealing with severe weather, it seemed we were all skating on thin ice, including FOX6's Bret Lemoine.

"If I can let you in on a little secret, I've been getting sick of asking people about how cold it is," said Lemoine.

"I bet! It is cold outside!" said Caleb Gordon.

Gordon took his three kids to the Pettit National Ice Center.

"They've been a bit cooped up. They are going a little stir crazy. We are here trying to burn off a little steam," said Gordon.

Managers said they'd seen a record number of people coming in to walk or run around the track.

"It's just too cold outside when it's 20° below," said Patricia Barreto, runner.

"I'm getting really antsy. We needed to come out for sure," said Kiley Heffner, age 11.

Milwaukee Public Schools officials announced Thursday afternoon classes would resume Friday, Feb. 1 -- likely bringing relief to some parents.

Meanwhile, we've learned plans have been made within the School District of Waukesha as it relates to "makeup days" for students:

The School District of Waukesha closed on Wednesday, Jan. 23 due to snow, and Monday, Jan. 28, Wednesday Jan. 30 and Thursday, Jan. 31 due to the extreme cold. A spokesman for the district said three snow days or weather-related days are built into the school calendar. Since Thursday was the fourth day, the district will be making up a day on Monday, June 10.

Officials with the Racine Unified School District said they were putting together a plan for makeup days as of Thursday afternoon.