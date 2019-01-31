× Unoccupied MCSO squad struck by vehicle during crash investigation on 794

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office deputy sheriff escaped injury Thursday morning, Jan. 31 while conducting a crash investigation on I-794 northbound near Carferry Drive.

The deputy sheriff’s unoccupied squad was struck by a vehicle after the deputy sheriff exited to conduct a field interview.

Again, the deputy sheriff wasn’t hurt.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating this incident.

43.025168 -87.898787