Unoccupied MCSO squad struck by vehicle during crash investigation on 794

Posted 11:13 am, January 31, 2019, by , Updated at 11:23AM, January 31, 2019

MILWAUKEE — A Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office deputy sheriff escaped injury Thursday morning, Jan. 31 while conducting a crash investigation on I-794 northbound near Carferry Drive.

The deputy sheriff’s unoccupied squad was struck by a vehicle after the deputy sheriff exited to conduct a field interview.

Again, the deputy sheriff wasn’t hurt.

The Milwaukee Police Department is investigating this incident.

