We Energies: Over 4,000 customers without power in southeast Wisconsin

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — The We Energies Outage Map Thursday morning, Jan. 31 showed 4,425 without power in southeast Wisconsin.

We Energies advises people to have flashlights as well as blankets that are easily accessible. Officials say that customers should report any outages. You can do that by CLICKING HERE. We Energies will send you updates.

What you can do:

• Report your power outage and receive updates online or at 800-662-4797

• Be prepared if the power goes out

• Stay at least 25 feet away from downed lines