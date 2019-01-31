Wind chill warning for SE Wisconsin until noon Thursday
Monitor closings, cancellations & delays in southeast Wisconsin

We Energies: Over 4,000 customers without power in southeast Wisconsin

Posted 5:35 am, January 31, 2019, by , Updated at 07:17AM, January 31, 2019

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — The We Energies Outage Map Thursday morning, Jan. 31 showed 4,425 without power in southeast Wisconsin.

We Energies advises people to have flashlights as well as blankets that are easily accessible. Officials say that customers should report any outages. You can do that by CLICKING HERE. We Energies will send you updates.

What you can do:
Report your power outage and receive updates online or at 800-662-4797
Be prepared if the power goes out
• Stay at least 25 feet away from downed lines