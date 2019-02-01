× 4 residents displaced after Lake Geneva apartment fire

LAKE GENEVA — Four people are displaced after a fire inside the Geneva Meadows Apartments on Monday, Jan. 28.

According to officials, fire crews were called to the 12-unit building after getting reports of smoke. Firefighters found a fire on the second floor, with heavy smoke filling the hallway. The fire was quickly put out and all residents were evacuated.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and no injuries were reported. A dog, guinea pig and bird were casualties of the fire.

“We are very thankful that this did not turn into a tragic situation,” said Captain Moller-Gunderson. “With that many residents that needed evacuation, we are glad there were no injuries. Crews did a great job knocking down the fire quickly, ventilating the smoke and searching the building. The residents were all calm and cooperative. We had a good response from area departments.”