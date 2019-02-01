× Bracing for rain, thaw: Milwaukee DPW deploys crews to clear snow, debris from sewer inlets

MILWAUKEE — First came the heavy snow and bitter cold. Now, get ready for a big thaw. That is exactly why the City of Milwaukee is committing multiple crews to clean around storm inlets and catch basins this weekend.

A news release from the Milwaukee DPW says crews will uncover storm grates so surface water can run off. Sewer cleaning equipment will be dispatched to maintain underpasses as well. Staff will clean the catch basins and drains located in the underpasses.

The following emergency crews will be available to respond to various complaints:

Sewer Investigator Crews (2 personnel for each crew ) – respond to backwater complaints, sanitary overflows, missing lids, cave ins, etc.

2 personnel hand crews – This crew will respond to cave-ins, barricading, surface ponding complaints.

Sewer Jets (2 sewer personnel for each crew) – This crew responds to clogged sewers and surface ponding complaints.

Jet -vacs (1 Sewer Crew Leader and 1 laborer) – this crew responds to clogged sewers, surface ponding complaints.

Flood Control Center Clerks: monitoring, dispatching, and resolving complaints on the computer data base.

Additional staff is on call if needed.

At the same time, Milwaukee DPW is encouraging resident to remove any obstructions that may be covering storm grates to eliminate any potential surface ponding.

If you are not able to assist with the clearing out, residents and motorists should report any surface ponding to 414-286-CITY (2489).