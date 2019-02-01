Caught on camera: Kenosha police seek to ID 2 armed suspects who robbed cellphone store

KENOSHA — The Kenosha Police Department is asking for help from the community to help solve an armed robbery.

On Friday, Jan. 18, officers responded to Mobile One, a cellphone operator located at 26th Ave. and 75th St. in Kenosha. When they got on the scene, shortly before 6 p.m., officers learned two armed suspects committed a robbery.

The suspects were described as both being male, black, likely between the ages of 17 and 21 years, slender and approximately 5’6’ to 5’9”’ tall.

Kenosha police are asking that anyone with information to contact the Kenosha Police Department Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers that wish to remain anonymous can call Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333. Please refer to case number 2019-3136.