Cirque du Soleil is returning to the Milwaukee area ‘with its coolest arena show yet’

MILWAUKEE -- It's starting to warm up outside -- but Cirque du Soleil's coolest arena show is taking over the Fiserv Forum. Julie Desmarais and James Heugh join FOX6 WakeUp with a preview of Cirque du Soleil's Crystal.

About Cirque du Soleil (website)

Cirque du Soleil is thrilled to return to the Milwaukee area with its coolest arena show yet - Cirque du Soleil’s CRYSTAL. Cirque du Soleil’s CRYSTAL fuses circus arts and the world of ice skating in a stunning new production that will take the audience on a journey into a surreal world where figure skating blends with acrobatics and aerial feats. CRYSTAL will perform at Fiserv Forum from Wednesday, January 30 through Sunday, February 3 for 7 shows only.

Exclusively to Cirque Club members, tickets for CRYSTAL are available online starting Monday, September 17 at 10:00 am. Cirque Club membership is free and benefits includes access to advance tickets, special offers and exclusive behind-the-scenes information. To join, visit http://www.cirqueclub.com. General ticket on sale for Milwaukee performances of CRYSTAL will be available starting September 21 at 10:00 am.

CRYSTAL marks Cirque du Soleil’s eighth Milwaukee appearance since 2006, and the production is excited to bring this first-of-kind show to Milwaukee’s new arena. Watch world-class ice skaters and acrobats explore their new frozen playground with speed and fluidity as they challenge the laws of gravity with never-before-seen acrobatics. This unique arena production showcases synchronized, freestyle and extreme skating alongside circus disciplines such as swinging trapeze, aerial straps and hand to hand.