Feeling cooped up? Head to the Milwaukee County Zoo for Family Free Day on Saturday, Feb. 2

MILWAUKEE — Feeling cooped up? Looking for something to do this weekend? Then you should make your way to the Milwaukee County Zoo — which is hosting its latest Family Free Day on Saturday, Feb. 2. It also happens to be Groundhog Day — which makes it the perfect opportunity to meet the zoo’s new groundhog, Gordy.

Sponsored by FOX6 and North Shore Bank, Family Free Day means all visitors (not just those who live in Milwaukee County) receive free zoo admission all day long on Saturday. NOTE: You will have to pay the parking fee to get into the zoo parking lot. CLICK HERE to view the zoo’s hours.

Mark your calendar — here are the other Family Free Days scheduled for 2019:

March 2

October 5

November 2

December 7