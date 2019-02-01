Florida shelter dog hailed a ‘superhero’ after saving a litter of abandoned puppies 🐾

MYRTLE BEACH, Fla. — A shelter dog in Florida has been called a “superhero” by his humane society humans after finding and rescuing a litter of six puppies, according to a Grand Strand Humane Society Facebook post.

“Yesterday afternoon, a volunteer was bringing Harold back from his walk and he was acting odd,” the post said. “After several tries to walk him back towards the shelter, the volunteer investigated and miraculously found six teeny puppies abandoned in [a] Tupperware container.”

The entire post reads:

HAROLD IS A SUPERHERO!!!!

The hearts of each and every Grand Strand Humane Society staff member and volunteer shattered last week when our beloved Harold was returned for not being the right fit in his new home. He did absolutely nothing wrong! It just simply wasn’t the right fit. 💔

BUT… it turned out to be a blessing in disguise. If Harold was not here with us at the shelter last night, there might be 6 less puppies sleeping soundly, nice and warm, with full bellies this morning.

Yesterday afternoon a volunteer was bringing Harold back from his walk and he was acting odd. He kept returning to an area where we load and unload shelter supplies and donations. He was circling, and refused to leave the side of a large Tupperware container that was sitting beside a truck bed. After several tries to walk him back towards the shelter, the volunteer investigated and miraculously found six teeny puppies abandoned in that very Tupperware container.

Without Harold’s persistence, we may not have noticed them for hours given the number of containers and bags of donations that are constantly moving through that area. Our sweet boy saved the day!!! He truly is a hero and six puppies owe their lives to him. Just one more reason to love our sweet Harold! 💕💕💕

#haroldisahero #savinglives #miracleshappeneveryday #weloveourboy#everythinghappensforareason