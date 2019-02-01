Heart healthy treat: Recipes that will have you crushing on cranberries

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- Flowers and chocolates may tell someone you care -- but cranberries go straight to the heart. Wisconsin's official state fruit is packed with antioxidants, fiber and vitamins. Alice in Dairyland Kaitlyn Riley joins Real Milwaukee with some recipes that use them.

Superfood Smoothie

Ingredients:

½ cup yogurt

½ cup milk

½ cup frozen Wisconsin cranberries

1 tbsp. Wisconsin Honey

Directions

Combine ingredients in blender and mix well

Add additional honey for extra sweetness

Enjoy!

Cranberry Breakfast Bites

Ingredients:

¾ cup peanut butter

3 tbsp. Wisconsin honey

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 cup old fashioned oats

¼ cup dried Wisconsin cranberries

Directions