Heart healthy treat: Recipes that will have you crushing on cranberries

MILWAUKEE -- Flowers and chocolates may tell someone you care -- but cranberries go straight to the heart. Wisconsin's official state fruit is packed with antioxidants, fiber and vitamins. Alice in Dairyland Kaitlyn Riley joins Real Milwaukee with some recipes that use them.
Superfood Smoothie
Ingredients:
- ½ cup yogurt
- ½ cup milk
- ½ cup frozen Wisconsin cranberries
- 1 tbsp. Wisconsin Honey
Directions
- Combine ingredients in blender and mix well
- Add additional honey for extra sweetness
- Enjoy!
Cranberry Breakfast Bites
Ingredients:
- ¾ cup peanut butter
- 3 tbsp. Wisconsin honey
- 1 tsp vanilla extract
- 1 cup old fashioned oats
- ¼ cup dried Wisconsin cranberries
Directions
- Combine peanut butter, honey and vanilla in a bowl. Microwave and mix together.
- Add oats and cranberries.
- Shape the mixture into individual cookies.
- Refrigerate and enjoy!