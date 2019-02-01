× ‘Her light and love are felt by everyone:’ Friend of Carlie Beaudin reflects on their longtime bond

MILWAUKEE — Family and friends of Carlie Beaudin are preparing to say goodbye. The nurse practitioner was murdered in a Froedtert Hospital parking structure last Friday. On Saturday, Feb. 2, services will be held in her honor at St. Luke’s Catholic Church in Brookfield. Carlie Beaudin was a beloved member of the chorus at St. Lukes, and she had a passion for uplifting people. FOX6 News spoke with her friend Caitlin Alba as loved ones prepare for her funeral.

It was inside the halls of Divine Savior Holy Angels High School where an unbreakable friendship began.

“As a freshman, I came in knowing nobody. Carlie was one of the first friends I met,” said Alba.

Alba and Beaudin became fast friends.

“She was this little ball of energy, and so kind,” said Alba.

The two thrived in theater together. Alba says Beaudin was beyond gifted.

“She had this enormous presence, and this huge voice,” said Alba.

A memorable voice now silenced by tragedy.

“It just seemed like it couldn’t be real, to be honest,” said Alba.

Beaudin was supposed to be a bridesmaid in Alba’s upcoming wedding. Now, she’ll be there in spirit.

“My fiance and I have talked,” said Alba. “We definitely want to do a little something in her honor. It wouldn’t feel right otherwise.”

Family, friends and former patients are expected to attend Beaudin’s funeral on Saturday, Feb. 2.

“I think it’s going to be one of the hardest funerals anyone can go to,” said Alba.

A friend holding tight that first hello — and preparing for a final farewell.

“I’m hoping her light and her love are felt by everyone, and we leave a little bit more comforted,” said Alba.

27-year-old Kenneth Freeman has been charged in Beaudin’s death. On Saturday, her visitation begins at 9 a.m., followed by a memorial mass.