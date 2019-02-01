× MADACC offering free spay, neuter surgeries for cats in February

MILWAUKEE — To raise awareness for National Spay/Neuter Awareness Month, Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) is offering FREE spay and neuter surgeries for cats for the entire month of February.

MADACC says spaying and neutering pets keeps them healthier, safer and reduces pet overpopulation at shelters. With kitten season just around the corner, the surgeries can prevent a lot of unwanted litters potentially ending up in shelters.

In addition, MADACC says pets who are spayed or neutered have reduces incidences of cancer and other diseases — and are less likely to walk away.

Those eligible to receive the free spay & neuter surgeries must:

Live in Milwaukee County – ID required

Own the cat(s) that they would like spayed/neutered.

Complete the scheduling process during the month of February by stopping in to MADACC.

There are a limited amount of surgery spots available, so sign up soon!

Note: all cats need to be up-to-date on rabies and licensed. Please provide proof of vaccination or MADACC is offering a discounted price of $20 for both the vaccination and licensing.