× MPD seeks 2 suspects after man beaten, abducted near 26th and Fairmount

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee police are asking for the public’s help in finding two people involved in a possible abduction that happened near North 26th and Fairmount Avenue on Friday, Feb. 1.

Police were called to the area shortly after 1:30 a.m. for a report a man was beaten by two suspects. At this time, police believe the suspects placed the victim inside a small silver sedan, possible a Nissan, and fled the area.

Police say the victim is a male, black in his 20s, with long dreadlocks. He was last seen wearing dark clothing.

Officials describe suspect one as a male, black 27-30 years old, standing 6′ tall with a slim build. He was last seen wearing dark clothing.

Officials describe suspect two as a male, black, 27-30 years old with a slim build. He was last seen wearing dark clothing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 414-935-7360.