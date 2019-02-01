‘Pet lovers:’ Great Lakes Pet Expo to celebrate 15th anniversary

MILWAUKEE -- The Great Lakes Pet Expo is celebrating its 15th anniversary on Saturday, February 2. The charity event supports Wisconsin's Homeless Companion animals.

About The Great Lakes Pet Expo (website)

Thank you to the 14,000 pet lovers visited in 2018! The 2019 GLPE is 143,000 square feet of pet loving fun! Die hard pet loving shoppers need to attend the VIP Shopping Hour from 9AM to 10AM prior to general expo admission. WI State Fair Park parking fee is $6 per vehicle. Sorry, personal pets will not be admitted. Service animals always welcome.

The expo is produced by the Alliance of Wisconsin Animal Rehoming Efforts, a non-profit consortium of rescues and shelters working together to save lives. The expo production team is a group of dedicated volunteers who spend countless hours planning and executing a show we’re proud to call our very own. As we celebrate our 15th year of production, we thank everyone who has attended the show in support of our cause. Learn more about AWARE at www.awarewisconsin.com. It is the animals who bring us together and you who make the show possible. Hope to see you at the Great Lakes Pet Expo!