Sheriff: 1 dead after collision on I-894 at W. Greenfield Ave.

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a crash that left one person dead early morning Friday, Feb. 1.

According to officials, the Sheriff’s Office responded to a crash on southbound I-894 at W. Greenfield Ave. around 12:39 a.m. Deputies saw that a small SUV collided with a flatbed truck, and the driver of the SUV became trapped inside. Deputies contacted the West Allis Fire Department, who were able to remove the driver from the vehicle.

The SUV driver was transported to a nearby hospital and was pronounced dead at 1:08 a.m. The cause of the crash is still unknown.