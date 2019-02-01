× Stratosphere casino-hotel in Las Vegas to be renamed

LAS VEGAS — The Stratosphere casino-hotel in Las Vegas is getting a new name.

Owner Golden Entertainment Inc. tells the Las Vegas Review-Journal the fixture on the Las Vegas skyline will be rebranded as The Strat Hotel, Casino and Skypod.

The casino operator will start a marketing campaign Sunday that will include TV commercials in the Las Vegas area during the Super Bowl.

Golden purchased the casino-hotel in 2017 and began a $140 million renovation last year.

Steve Arcana is the company’s executive vice president and chief operating officer. He says the upgrades are meant to address the property’s “kind of outdated” feel.

The 1,150-foot tall property has more than 2,400 rooms. Its observation deck with views of the Las Vegas Strip consistently attracts crowds.