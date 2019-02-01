US Marshals seek Gregory Storks, a man they say ‘has no interest in following the rules of society’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MILWAUKEE -- The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force needs your help tracking down 36-year-old Gregory Storks. He's been convicted for praying on others. In his latest crime, he is accused of pointing a gun at a man's face.

"He has a pretty extensive criminal history. In 2007, he was convicted of first degree sexual assault of a child," the deputy on the case said.

Prosecutors say on May 3, 2018, the victim was playing craps inside the Potawatomi Hotel and Casino. The victim spoke to a man who identified himself as "Kid." Police would later say that was a nickname Storks uses.

Authorities say Storks told the victim he had a vehicle to sell -- even showing pictures of the car. The victim was interested. The two agreed the victim would follow Storks to 18th and Lincoln to view the vehicle in person. But that never happened.

"When the victim arrived, Storks brandished a gun," the deputy said.

The situation quickly escalated.

"Storks got out of the vehicle he was in, stood over the victim and showed him the weapon," the deputy said.

The victim was robbed of $400 in cash. He managed to get away in his own vehicle.

It turns out Storks also has warrant out for his arrest for an unrelated case out of Illinois.

"Clearly he's an individual that has no interest in following the rules of society," the deputy described.

Storks is described as 5'8" tall and weighing about 200 pounds. He has tattoos on his back, chest and forearms. Authorities believe he is hiding out in Milwaukee.

"He needs to turn himself in. Either way, he is coming into custody. He is out of options." the deputy said.

If you have information that could lead U.S. Marshals to Storks, you are urged to call the tipline at 414-297-3707.