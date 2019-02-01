× Walworth County deputy cleared of wrongdoing in fatal shooting of Sean Dutcher

ELKHORN — A Walworth County deputy has been cleared of any wrongdoing in the officer-involved shooting of a man in Elkhorn on Oct. 18, 2018. The deceased was identified as Sean Dutcher.

A letter from Walworth County District Attorney Zeke Wiedenfeld to Sheriff Kurt Picknell on Friday, Feb. 1 says the deputy, identified by officials as Peter Wisnefsky, was “justified in using deadly force to protect himself” and other officers involved in the October incident.

CLICK HERE to view digital records related to this case

The letter to the sheriff describes in great detail was the investigation learned of this incident. it says around 9:45 p.m. on Oct. 18, Walworth County dispatched received a transferred 911 call from Waukesha County dispatch. A caller was reporting a reckless driver, later identified as Dutcher, traveling south on Highway 67 — and about to enter Walworth County. The called told dispatches the “reckless driver almost side-swiped a tractor trailer and was swerving all over the road.” The caller also stated the driver “observed the reckless driver drive through an intersection while almost striking the sign.” The caller stayed on the phone with dispatch until a deputy pulled behind the suspect vehicle.

Deputies learned Dutcher was on extended supervision as part of a prison sentence he was serving for his fifth OWI conviction. Later testing showed Dutcher tested .232 BAC (blood alcohol concentration) — or nearly three times the legal limit. Dutcher’s blood also tested positive for THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, the letter reads.

Dutcher eventually led police to a business located in Elkhorn. Multiple deputies on the scene exited their squads with firearms drawn, ordering Dutcher to put his hands up. The letter from the sheriff said deputies tried to remove Dutcher from his vehicle — and at one point, Dutcher “quickly accelerated forward” in the direction of Deputy Wisnefsky, who “fired ten rapid shots.” Those shots struck Dutcher two times in the chest. Dutcher died on the scene.

Deputy Wisnefsky has been restored to full duty while the internal review of this matter continues.

The investigation is complete by the Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigations (DCI). The reports are available on the Department of Justice website: https://www.doj.state.wi.us/dci/officer-involved-critical-incident