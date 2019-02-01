Woman, 90, dies feeding birds in extreme cold

MICHIGAN — A 90-year-old woman has died in the extreme cold after locking herself out of her home in southwestern Michigan.

WOOD-TV says Ada Salna was found covered with snow on the steps of her home Wednesday near Three Rivers in St. Joseph County.

Pathologist Joyce deJong says Salna died of hypothermia. Blood loss from a cut also contributed to her death.

WOOD-TV says Salna was feeding birds and cats when she was locked out. The report says Salna cut herself while trying to break a window, and blood loss contributed to her death.