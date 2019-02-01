× Zac Brown Band to headline American Family Insurance Amphitheater on June 30

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest officials announced Friday, Feb. 1 that Zac Brown Band will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater during Summerfest on Sunday, June 30 as part of “The Owl Tour.”

Tickets go on sale on Friday, February 8, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. CST at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.com and include admission to Summerfest.

Tickets for Zac Brown Band can also be purchased at the Summerfest Box Office in person, Ticketmaster Ticket Centers, select Walmart stores, and by phone at 1-800-745-3000 (live Ticketmaster Agent) or 1-866-448-7849 (“Ticketmaster Express” automated phone line).

Patrons may also utilize “ticketfast” at Ticketmaster.com to print barcoded concert tickets from home. Convenience fees may be added to all purchases.