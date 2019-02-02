× Admirals earn point in OT loss to Manitoba Moose

MILWAUKEE — The Admirals earned a point in a 3-2 overtime loss to the Manitoba Moose on Friday night, Feb. 1 at Panther Arena in the first game back after the All-Star Break.

Jeremy Gregoire and Yakov Trenin scored the goals for Milwaukee, while Tom McCollum stopped 26 shots in goal for the Ads. For Trenin it was his fourth goal in his past four games.

Manitoba got the scoring going when former Admiral Felix Girard picked up his first of the season at the 10:49 mark of the opening stanza.

Gregoire evened things up for Milwaukee when he scored just 29 seconds into the second. Gregoire came storming down the left wing and fired a shot into the chest of Manitoba goal Eric Comrie, who let the puck drop to the ice. Gregoire crashed the net and tipped it away from Comrie and then dragged it round his leg pad for an easy tap-in goal.

Trenin gave Milwaukee a 2-1 lead with a power-play marker at the 6:54 mark of the sandwich frame. Stationed on the right dot, Trenin took a pass from Anthony Richard and fired a one-timer over the shoulder of Eric Comrie for his eighth of the season.

Manitoba level the score at two 2:06 into the third on Logan Shaw’s 19th goal of the year setting the stage for Jansen Harkins to tap in the rebound of a Tucker Poolman shot at 3:10 of overtime to secure the victory for the Moose.

The Admirals get right back at it Saturday night, Feb. 2 when they play host to the Rockford IceHogs at 7 pm at Panther Arena. The University of Wisconsin March Band will perform at the game and then put on a special “4th Period” after the game.