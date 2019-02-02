× Festival Foods in Fond du Lac evacuated after smoke fills store

FOND DU LAC — Grocery store shoppers were forced to evacuate at Festival Foods in Fond du Lac due to a refrigerator malfunction on Saturday, Feb. 2.

The Fond du Lac Fire Department was called to the store on East Johnson Street shortly after 12:30 p.m.

Officials say a haze of smoke filled the store. Firefighters were able to isolate the refrigeration unit which was leaking oil which stopped the smoke spread. Authorities determined the type of oil being used was not toxic.

After about 90 minutes, when the smoke cleared, employees and shoppers were able to get back inside.

“We were grateful for the calm manner in which patrons and store employees exited the store,” said Fond du Lac Fire Chief Peter O’Leary. “We know the inconvenience today’s incident caused to Festival Foods and their guests. Festival Foods employees did a fantastic job helping us mitigate the emergency.”

There were no reported injuries during this incident.