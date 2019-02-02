Kenneth Freeman, man accused of killing Froedtert nurse, makes 1st court appearance; $500K bail set

MILWAUKEE — Kenneth Freeman — the man accused of killing 33-year-old nurse practitioner Carlie Beaudin — made his initial court appearance on Saturday, Feb. 2.

Freeman, 27, has been charged with one count of first-degree intentional homicide. His cash bond was set at $500,000.

According to a criminal complaint, Beaudin was found under her vehicle in Parking Structure #1, with injuries to the head and face. She was taken to the emergency room, where she was pronounced dead. An autopsy revealed she suffered blunt force trauma to the head and neck, “with indica of manual strangulation.”

A witness said he drove a skid loader to the top level of the structure to remove snow, and when he got to the top level, he discovered a vehicle “parked in a weird manner,” with the front end up against a wall. He saw “a pair of legs” from under it, and attempted to use his intercom system to get help. He then called his boss, who contacted Froedtert security.

Investigators reviewed surveillance video from Parking Structure #5, which showed around 1 a.m., Beaudin exited the elevators on the second floor.

The complaint said Freeman was seen standing behind a concrete pillar, as Beaudin walked toward her vehicle. The video showed Freeman stepped out from behind the pillar and briefly spoke with Beaudin, who kept walking toward her vehicle. Freeman followed her, first walking and then running. He knocked her to the ground, and kicked or stomped her head and neck “almost 40 times,” prosecutors said. He then dragged her from the camera’s view toward her vehicle. The vehicle was then seen leaving the parking structure — soon entering Parking

Structure #1. The vehicle was observed going backwards once and then forwards, out of camera view, to the location where Beaudin was found, on the top level.

Freeman himself dialed 911, the complaint said. He reported he was involved in the death at Froedtert. He was taken into custody, and found with Beaudin’s purse, the complaint said.

Freeman’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 8.