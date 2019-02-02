× Man accidentally shot during domestic dispute near 15th and Mitchell

MILWAUKEE — A man is in the hospital after accidentally being shot near 15th and Mitchell late night Friday, Feb. 1.

According to officials, the suspect was involved in an altercation with his girlfriend and started shooting at her while she was getting out of a car. The suspect missed his girlfriend and ended up striking a 44-year-old man who was driving nearby.

The man suffered a serious gunshot wound and was transported to a nearby hospital. The girlfriend was not injured.

Police are investigating the scene and searching for a known suspect.