× Miami high-rise will have landing pad for flying cars

MIAMI — A Miami high-rise under construction may be preparing for the arrival of The Jetsons.

The project includes a takeoff and landing pad for flying cars. The platform on the 60th floor will convert into a pool when not in use.

The building’s CEO says residents will be able to fly home by landing on the roof and entering through the top of the building.

Officials are reportedly in talks with flying car manufacturers to provide service.

They predict the first such vehicles could arrive some time in the 2020s.