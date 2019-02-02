NFL Honors: Packers Aaron Rodgers wins ‘Moment of the Year’ award

ATLANTA — Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers was honored with the “Moment of the Year” award at the annual NFL Honors Saturday evening, Feb. 2. Packers legend Brett Favre presented the nominees and Rodgers gladly accepted.

Rodgers won the award for the Packers come-from-behind victory against the Chicago Bears in the 2018 regular-season opener.

The MVP took to Instagram to share photos from the night with a caption that reads in part: “What a fun night at the #nflhonors2019. So thankful to get to see my dear friend, the legend @brettfavre…”

Congratulations, Aaron!

Looking back to the Sept. 9 game, you’ll recall Rodgers was carted off the field in the second quarter with a left knee injury. He returned in the second half accompanied by a standing ovation from the crowd — and the adrenaline kicked in.

The hobbling two-time NFL MVP threw three touchdown passes in the second half after returning from injury, and the Green Bay Packers overcame a 20-point deficit for a thrilling 24-23 win over the Bears.

The game marked the first time in franchise history that the Packers won after trailing by 17-plus points entering the fourth quarter, according to the Elias Sports Bureau.

According to Packers.com, Rodgers has won several awards at the NFL Honors, dating back to 2011:

2011: AP NFL Most Valuable Player

2014: AP NFL Most Valuable Player

2014: FedEx Air Player of the Year

2015: NFL Play of the Year (“Miracle in Motown”: Game-winning Hail Mary pass vs. Detroit Lions)

Rodgers also was named FedEx Air Player of the Year in 2010, prior to the inception of NFL Honors, Packers.com says.