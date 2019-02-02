‘Prepared for the unexpected:’ Kenosha County deputy helps deliver baby in snowstorm

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KENOSHA COUNTY -- A Kenosha County deputy had to step up in an unexpected way to help a woman who was having a baby during one of our recent rounds of snow.

Holly Leppert has given birth twice before, but never during heavy snow.

"I knew there were contractions and I knew he was coming, but it was snowing," Holly said.

They rushed to the hospital on Friday, Jan. 18. Road conditions were awful at the time.

"I knew he was coming no matter what. So I said, 'pull over'," said Holly.

"Outside, I was calm, but inside I was a nervous wreck," said William Leppert, father.

The couple called 911.

"The 911 operator stayed pretty calm, just walked me through the whole thing," said William.

"We both had kids in the car with us in the back seat," said Holly.

Deputy Allison George with the Kenosha County Sheriff's Department, arrive in the nick of time.

"I think she yelled to me, 'it's coming!' She was getting ready to catch the baby herself so I just stepped in," said Deputy George.

"When the sheriff got there, it was such a relief. Like, someone will help me catch this baby," said Holly.

With big brothers William and Oliver in tow, baby Nathan was born in the arms of Deputy George. Because of the cold, Nathan's lungs had to be treated at the hospital.

"He's just a strong little boy so he recovered pretty quickly. He was there ten days and now we're home," said Holly.

While the Lepperts adjust to the new addition, Deputy George stopped by for a happy reunion.

"Obviously in law enforcement you always have to be prepared for the unexpected, and in this case you literally had to be prepared for the unexpected," George said.

Bringing gifts and an official proclamation naming Nathan a junior deputy.

"This will probably be the best moment that will stick with me for the rest of my career," said George.