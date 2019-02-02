Pres. Trump names former doctor as assistant and medical adviser

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 16: Physician to the President U.S. Navy Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson waves to journalists as he heads into a meeting with Senate Veterans Affairs Committee Chairman Johnny Isakson (R-GA) in the Russell Senate Office Building on Capitol Hill April 16, 2018 in Washington, DC. President Donald Trump nominated Jackson, his personal doctor at the White House, to be the new Secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs after Trump fired David Shulkin on March 28. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)
WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — President Donald Trump has appointed his former doctor to be his assistant and chief medical adviser.
Saturday’s announcement by the White House follows President Trump’s decision to re-nominate Rear Admiral Ronny Jackson for a second star due to inaction by the previous Congress. Jackson’s original nomination was put on hold last year after President Trump nominated him to head the Veterans Affairs Department.
The Navy doctor withdrew following allegations of professional misconduct, which the Pentagon continues to investigate.
Jackson has denied any wrongdoing. He led the medical team for President Trump’s physical exam last year and said the president was in excellent health and has “incredibly good genes.”
A White House official not authorized to publicly discuss personnel issues says President Trump considers Jackson a trustworthy medical adviser and physician.
