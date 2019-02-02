× Recognize him? Menomonee Falls PD needs your help to identify suspect wanted for Walgreens theft

MENOMONEE FALLS — The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a retail theft that happened Friday, Feb. 1 at the Walgreens on Appleton and Pilgrim. Officers seek the public’s help to identify a suspect.

According to officials, the suspect grabbed a pack of Huggies diapers off the shelf and proceeded to the checkout area around 5:14 p.m. A witness saw the suspect grab four cell phone chargers from a nearby checkout shelf and leave the store without proper payment.

The suspect is described as male, white. After exiting the store, he entered a gray or tan vehicle — possibly a Pontiac or Saturn four-door — with partial license plate AAA-167*. The car was driven by an unidentified driver described as female, white. The vehicle left the parking lot heading south on Pilgrim Rd.

Anyone with information to assist with suspect identifcation is encouraged to contact the Menomonee Falls Police Department by calling 262-532-8700 or emailing ztank@menomonee-falls.org. Those wishing to make an anonymous tip can contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5501 or clicking HERE.