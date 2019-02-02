Saukville squad crash injures 2 officers, another driver

SAUKVILLE — Two officers and another person are hurt following a crash involving a Saukville police squad on Saturday evening, Feb. 2.

Officials say shortly before 6 p.m., police were heading out to respond to a domestic violence incident, when they got into a crash at the intersection of Highway 33 and North Riverside Drive.

PHOTO GALLERY

Two Saukville police officers inside the squad, as well as the driver of the other vehicle, were transported to Aurora Medical Center for treatment and evaluation.

The crash is being investigated by the Ozaukee County Sheriff’s Office.