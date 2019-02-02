Spend a day with furry friends at the Great Lakes Pet Expo 🐶🐱

MILWAUKEE -- Is there anything better than spending time with animals? How about spending time with animals... while helping animals? The Great Lakes Pet Expo invites pet lovers to get down with the dogs (and cats, and birds, and lots of other pets!) to raise money for charity.

About Great Lakes Pet Expo (website)

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The expo is produced by the Alliance of Wisconsin Animal Rehoming Efforts, a non-profit consortium of rescues and shelters working together to save lives. The expo production team is a group of dedicated volunteers who spend countless hours planning and executing a show we’re proud to call our very own. As we celebrate our 14th year of production, we thank everyone who has attended the show in support of our cause. Learn more about AWARE at http://www.awarewisconsin.com. It is the animals who bring us together and you who make the show possible. Hope to see you at the Great Lakes Pet Expo!

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Great Lakes Pet Expo is different from most other shows of this magnitude because it is produced by a non-profit organization. All of the proceeds from this event are given back to the animals of Wisconsin by way of the non profit organizations (rescues and humane societies) who care for them. The money is raised through ticket sales and all dollars raised stay in Wisconsin.