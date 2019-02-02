‘This is very important:’ MPS enrollment fair gives families opportunity to explore schools

MILWAUKEE — We’re in the middle of winter but some parents are already thinking of fall.

Milwaukee Public Schools (MPS) held a kindergarten enrollment fair on Saturday, Feb. 2 as families explore programs and sign their children up for school this fall.

MPS Superintendent Keith Posley said the enrollment fair gives parents the option to shop around.

“This is very important,” Posley said. “This is the vitality of the school district. We want to make sure that we have young people that are coming to our doors on a daily basis and we want to get out and tell the story of the great things that are happening in the Milwaukee Public Schools.”

Wisconsin law requires children to complete 5-year-old kindergarten before entering first grade.

For questions about enrollment or the Enrollment Fair, families can call 414-475-8159.

Kindergarten Age Requirements:

3-year-old Kindergarten: Limited programs are available at some schools. Children must turn 3 by September 1 to be eligible.

4-year-old Kindergarten: Programs are available at most schools across the district. Children must turn 4 by September 1 to be eligible.

5-year-old Kindergarten: Programs are available at most schools across the district.

Children must turn 5 by September 1 to be eligible.