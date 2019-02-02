× ‘You are loved:’ Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex writes notes for sex workers

LONDON — Meghan, Duchess of Sussex wrote messages of support and empowerment for sex workers while on an unannounced visit to a charity with her husband Prince Harry on Friday.

The Duchess scrawled messages including “You are loved” and “You are brave” onto bananas as she prepared food parcels for the women.

She was visiting the One25 organization, which helps women break free from sex work and addiction, while on a tour of Bristol in southwest England.

Meghan appeared to spontaneously decide to write the messages while in the charity’s kitchen, asking staff if they had a marker pen she could use.

“Do you have a sharpie?” she asked, according to video of the visit. “I have an idea.”

“I saw this project that someone had started somewhere in the States, this school lunch program, where on each of the bananas she wrote an affirmation or something to make the kids feel really empowered,” she told charity workers.

“It was this most incredible idea, this really small gesture,” she said, declaring: “I’m in charge of the banana messaging!” as she made her way through the food parcels.

The charity thanked the royal couple for their visit on Twitter afterwards, writing: “What an honour to have you visit. Big smiles on all our faces!”

The Duke and Duchess’ tour of Bristol went ahead despite snow and frigid temperatures in the region grounding flights at the city’s airport and causing travel chaos across Britain.

Earlier in the day, Meghan — heavily pregnant with the couple’s first child — had made a speech to young people championing the importance of the arts at the city’s Old Vic theatre.

The former actress starred in US television drama “Suits” for seven years before her engagement, and was recently named patron of London’s National Theatre.