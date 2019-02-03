× Medical examiner investigates probable weather-related death near 64th and Fiebrantz

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County medical examiner is investigating another probable weather-related death.

Police responded to the area near 64th and Fiebrantz on Sunday morning, Feb. 3 around 8 a.m.

According to police, the victim was a male.

An autopsy was scheduled for Monday, Feb. 4 to determine an official cause of death.

This could be the fifth weather-related death in Milwaukee County since Tuesday, Jan. 29.

That’s when 55-year-old Charley Lampley was found frozen in a detached garage near 64th and Hope. The medical examiner said his body was found near a snow shovel, and it appeared as though he had been outside overnight, with the garage door open.

On Wednesday, Jan. 30, a 38-year-old woman was found dead in an apartment near 14th and Hayes, after a thermostat malfunction.

On Thursday, Jan. 31, a 62-year-old Cudahy man was found frozen in a backyard near Underwood Avenue and Hately Avenue, after he failed to show up for work.

A 63-year-old woman was found dead following a mobile home fire Friday morning near 6th and Waterford. The medical examiner said initial reports indicated the victim may have been using her gas oven as a heating source, as she didn’t have heat in her trailer. An autopsy was scheduled to determine an official cause of death.

On Friday night, Feb. 1, a 56-year-old man was found frozen in a yard near Garfield and Buffum.