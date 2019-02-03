MPD: Possible abduction victim Tobias Jones declared critical missing

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating Tobias Jones, 29. Jones may have been the individual taken in the possible abduction that happened on Friday, Feb. 1 near 26th and Fairmont.

Jones is described as male, black, 5’5″ tall and weighing 160 lbs. He has brown eyes and long brown and black dreadlocks.

He was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 31 around 1 p.m. wearing a black Adidas jacket and black Adidas pants. He was last seen driving a 4-door teal Nissan Altima sedan. A stock photo of the same vehicle is pictured below.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call 414-935-7405.